Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,322 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

MDT opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.19. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $95.97 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

