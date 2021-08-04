Tiaa Fsb Sells 41,893 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 41,893 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 18,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.06 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

