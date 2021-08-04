Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

