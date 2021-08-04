Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $393.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

