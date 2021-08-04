Titan Medical (TMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of Titan Medical stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$224.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

