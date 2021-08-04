Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Titan Medical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.13.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.