Titan Medical (TMDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Titan Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Medical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMDI shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

