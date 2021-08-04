Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.40. Titanium shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 81,800 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

