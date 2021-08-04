Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and traded as low as C$2.86. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 36,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$126.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.37.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

