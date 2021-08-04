TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.00

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.00 ($37.65) and last traded at €31.55 ($37.12), with a volume of 4404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.30 ($36.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.87.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.