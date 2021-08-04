Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $271,876.42

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $271,876.42 and approximately $3,163.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00850270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00095016 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

TBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

