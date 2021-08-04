TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $974,227.58

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $974,227.58 and approximately $97,078.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

