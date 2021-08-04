Tokes Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $176.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001619 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

