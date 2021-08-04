Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TR stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

