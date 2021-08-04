TOP Trading 120.7% Higher Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, TOP has traded 120.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $20.44 million and $6.04 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00842715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043464 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

