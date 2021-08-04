Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 30,350 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £137.70 million and a P/E ratio of -72.60.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

