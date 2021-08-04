TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

TTE stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,150.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

