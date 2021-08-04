Tower (TOWER) Reaches Market Cap of $11.99 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Tower has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Tower coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Tower has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

