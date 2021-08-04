Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

