Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Toyota Motor stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $254.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $185.99.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.