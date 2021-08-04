TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

LON:TCAP traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 196.96 ($2.57). The stock had a trading volume of 805,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,944. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.54. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.40 ($4.47).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

