Traders Buy High Volume of Analog Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 41,141 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average daily volume of 3,789 call options.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.58. 10,115,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.88. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

