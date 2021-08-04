Traders Buy Large Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the typical volume of 3,224 call options.
NYSE SEAS traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,525. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,676 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.