Traders Buy Large Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the typical volume of 3,224 call options.

NYSE SEAS traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,525. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,187,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 163,676 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

