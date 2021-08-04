Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 125 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

