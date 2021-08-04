Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ryman Hospitality Properties Put Options (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 487,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

