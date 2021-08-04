Traders Purchase Large Volume of Virtu Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 38,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,546% compared to the typical volume of 2,354 call options.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,936. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $11,530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

