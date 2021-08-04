Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5% to $14.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of TT stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.69. 24,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.77.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

