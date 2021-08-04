Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.77.

Shares of TT traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.12. 23,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

