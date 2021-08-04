Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,723.84. 24,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

