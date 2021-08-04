Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Visa by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,598,066. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.27. The company had a trading volume of 261,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,154. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

