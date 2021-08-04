Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up approximately 2.0% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 2,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,819. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 165,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,289. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

