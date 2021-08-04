Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

MA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.06. 115,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

