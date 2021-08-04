Tranquility Partners LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises 3.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

BX stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. 66,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,643,825 shares of company stock valued at $232,246,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

