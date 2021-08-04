TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

TACT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

