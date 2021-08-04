TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

