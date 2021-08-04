Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.95

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.95 and traded as low as C$5.52. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 226,149 shares changing hands.

TRZ has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1999996 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

