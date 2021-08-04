Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 7,537 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 178.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $189.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.71 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

