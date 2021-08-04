Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

