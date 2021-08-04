Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 208.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,296,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 931,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

BK stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

