Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 243.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

