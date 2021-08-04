Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 309.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $163.25 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

