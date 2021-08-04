Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.19 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,793,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

