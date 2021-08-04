Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.54% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $161,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42.

