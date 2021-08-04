Transform Wealth LLC Sells 120,323 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,323 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.