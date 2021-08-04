Transform Wealth LLC Sells 4,368 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.36% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.