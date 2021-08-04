Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

VAW stock opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.27 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.24.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

