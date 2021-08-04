Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.
TGA traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 225.60 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 801,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,374. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).
About Transglobe Energy
