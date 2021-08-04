Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

TGA traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 225.60 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 801,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,374. Transglobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 242.40 ($3.17).

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

