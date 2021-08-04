TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.08. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 19,777 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.