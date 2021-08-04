Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $38.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 118,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,108 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $37.67.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Translate Bio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

