Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TNL opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

