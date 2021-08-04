Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 2,060 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock had a trading volume of 314,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,915.77. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

