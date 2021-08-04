Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 1,969

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPK. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,865.18 ($24.37).

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,712 ($22.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,915.77. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

